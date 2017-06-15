Fire hits a barn in the Mifflinburg area

MIFFLINBURG – Volunteer fire fighters were called to the Mifflinburg area when a barn was damaged Wednesday night. Union County Communications tells us, crews from a half dozen fire companies were called at 6:30pm to a location on Spruce Run Road in Buffalo Township.

No injuries were reported. Volunteers had the fire under control in about 30-minutes, and they were done at the scene by 8:30pm. Summoned was Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, White Deer, New Berlin, Milton and Winfield fire companies. The fire is under investigation.