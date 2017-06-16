Fire heavily damages Hoffa Mill Road home

UNION COUNTY – Fire Friday morning in Union County caused $100,000 worth of damage. The William Cameron Fire Company tells WKOK crews responded to the home at 3616 Hoffa Mill Road where they encountered heavy smoke coming from within the residence with flames showing from the side of the home.

The fire was deemed under control at 10:30, and investigation revealed it was an accidental electrical fire. A passerby saw the fire and called 911, no one was home at the time of the fire. The home sustained about $100,000 in damage. The fire company did not identify the owner or occupants of the home.

Volunteers from Mifflinburg Hose Company, White Deer Township Fire Company, Milton Fire Department, and the Shamokin Dam Fire Company. An Engine from the New Berlin Fire Company was covering Mifflinburg’s Firehouse throughout the incident.