(Photos courtesy of Union County Fire Wire)

GLEN IRON — A home was destroyed by fire Sunday in Union County. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. at 16 Chappell Road in Hartley Township. Multiple volunteer firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames pouring from the home. Half of the two story home was heavily damaged by fire with the other half sustaining smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported. (Ali Stevens)