Fire heavily damages a home in Shamokin Christmas night

SHAMOKIN – Fire damaged a home on East Chestnut Street in Shamokin Christmas night. The fire started at 832 E. Chestnut Street just before 8 p.m. No one was at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Emergency dispatchers say the fire started in the living room of the home and smoke and water damage was reported in other parts of the home. A family of four, including two children, was displaced by the fire. The home is owned by Ron Shepard of Shamokin. The neighbor in the half-double next door was able to escape safely. That home also sustained smoke and water damage. (Ali Stevens)