SNYDER COUNTY – Two people are homeless after a fire destroyed a home in Snyder County Wednesday. The fire occurred about 1 p.m. Wednesday along Middle Road in Beavertown area. Officials say the occupants and pets all got out okay, the cause of the fire is not known.

The Red Cross is helping the family. Snyder County 9-1-1 sent Beaver Springs, Beavertown, Penns Creek, Middleburg, and Mifflinburg fire companies to the scene. (Matt Catrillo)