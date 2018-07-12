Fire destroys house in Union County

UNION COUNTY – A home was destroyed by fire in the Mifflinburg area of Union County Thursday morning. Union County Communications tells us the fire was first reported just before 11 a.m. Thursday at 1020 Reber Road. County communications says no one was home at the time and it was reported by a neighbor.

The fire was fully involved upon firefighters arrival. It took crews about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported. A cause has yet to be determined.

Mifflinburg, New Berlin, Penns Creek, White Deer Township, and William Cameron Fire Departments responded.