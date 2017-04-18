Shamokin Fire Update: Fire rekindled at 1am, crews on scene now

UPDATE: Shamokin volunteer fire fighters are back on the scene of last night’s fire. They say the blaze rekindled at about 1am. Now crews are shoring up the building, extinguishing hot spots and investigating. Volunteers were on the scene all night and are still there this morning.

SHAMOKIN – Fire hit a building in Shamokin last night, and the blaze wasn’t under control until early this morning. Initial reports from scene say the fire may have started at a Penn Jersey Food Mart store at 316 North Shamokin Street about 9:45pm. Northumberland County 9-1-1 dispatchers tell us Shamokin Street is still closed from Shakespeare to Race Street

Two dozen pieces of fire apparatus responded to the scene and numerous volunteers were were involved in a fire fight. Some were in the building when they had to evacuate because of a possible collapse. We don’t have any information on injuries or occupants of the building.

Sent to the scene were volunteers from Shamokin, Kulpmont, Coal Township, Overlook, Mt. Carmel, Upper Augusta Township, and Sunbury’s Americus fire company. Dispatchers also say units from the borough of Northumberland and a standby fire company from Schuylkill County were there, along with Montour County’s Rehab unit, and Shamokin Dam for their Rapid Intervention Team.