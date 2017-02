POINT TOWNSHIP — A three-story chicken barn was destroyed by fire Sunday in Point Township. The fire was at the Dennis Hoffman farm at 174 Hoffman Lane, off Cannery Road. Investigators say a heater may have ignited wood chips on the floor of the barn.

No chickens were inside the barn at the time of the fire. The barn was destroyed. There were no injuries reported. Firefighters from Point Township, Northumberland, Lewisburg and Warrior Run responded. (Ali Stevens)