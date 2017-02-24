Fire damages outbuilding on Snyder County farm

SHAMOKIN DAM — People in Snyder County saw many volunteers headed to a fire in the Shamokin Dam area Friday. A fire damaged an outbuilding on a property along Mull’s Hilltop Drive. Dispatched by Snyder County 9-1-1 as a ‘smoke house fire endangering a structure,’ the fire at 12:47pm was out quickly and crews were returned to service a short time later.

Dispatchers summoned fire companies from Hummels Wharf, Shamokin Dam, Winfield, and New Berlin, and Americus Ambulance from Sunbury. Jeff Buckley, Hummels Wharf fire chief said a small smoke house was destroyed.