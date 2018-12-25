Fire damages garage and home in Lower Northumberland County

KLINGERSTOWN – Fire engulfed a garage in lower Northumberland County Monday afternoon. The 3pm fire hit a structure in Washington Township along Hunter’s Junction Road. No injuries were reported and the fire first destroyed a garage and then left the attached home with some damage.

Klingerstown Fire Company Chief Bob Masser said the cause of the fire is not known. In addition to Klingerstown volunteers, units from Pillow, Hickory Corners, Herndon, Dalmatia and Pitman, as well as Area Ambulance, responded. (Deanna Force)