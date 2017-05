EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — There was a house fire on 51 Poplar Rd in East Buffalo Township, Union County on Monday afternoon. The call came in around 1:30pm, William-Cameron Fire Company of Lewisburg responded.

No injuries were reported. The Union County communications center reported that the local Red Cross is helping two adults with housing. The fire department says it took 20 minutes to get the fire under control, but they were on the scene for 2.5 hours. (Christopher Elio)