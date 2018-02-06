Fire at apartment building in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN – An apartment building in Watsontown has suffered extensive damage after a fire earlier Tuesday. Union County Communications tells WKOK the fire was reported at 9:30 a.m. at an apartment building on South Main Street. No injuries have been reported and the fire has been extinguished. County Communications says the American Red Cross has been contacted. It’s believed the building is uninhabitable for one adult and two children.

Warrior Run and Milton fire departments, Warrior Run EMS and Watsontown Police responded to the scene.