Fire at a feed plant in Northumberland County

Photo courtesy of Warrior Run Area Fire Department

TURBOTVILLE — A feed plant was damaged by fire near Turbotville Thursday afternoon. The fire started at Sensenig Milling Service on Route 44 in Lewis Township around 5:15 p.m. The Daily Item reports the fire was in mechanical equipment used for animal feed processing.

It took about an hour to bring under control. Warrior Run and Washingtonville volunteer firefighters responded along with a crew from Clinton Township in Lycoming County. There were no injuries reported. (Ali Stevens)