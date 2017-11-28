Finishing up work for the season on Chestnut Street

SUNBURY— The City of Sunbury hopes to open Chestnut Street to traffic by December 15.Crews in Sunbury are finishing up their work on the second phase of the Chestnut Street project for the season.

Councilman Jim Eister gave WKOK an update on what’s happening this week on Chestnut Street, “This week on Chestnut Street they will be finishing up and preparing to pave half that section between Seventh and Tenth (Streets). We would like to be paving late next week and then we will be finishing the last section we are hoping in the next two weeks after that.”

Chestnut Street is currently open from Front Street to Fifth Street, and the City hopes to have all of Chestnut Street open to traffic by December 15. Curbing and a final pavement layer will be applied in the spring of 2018.