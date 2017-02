HARRISBURG– Hundreds of Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores will be open today for the first time. Previously, state law had prohibited stores from opening on holiday, such as today’s Presidents Day, but Act 39 of 2016 removed the holiday restriction.

Local stores will observe their normal operating hours. Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores will also be open on Memorial Day, July 4, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day this year. ( Sarah Benek)