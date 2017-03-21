Final tele-town hall meeting on Opioid epidemic is this evening

HARRISBURG — The final in a series of 5 telephone town halls is scheduled for 6:30pm this evening as lawmakers seek input on Pennsylvania’s opioid epidemic. Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Williamsport) will host the event – he also chairs the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a bi-partisan group that has focused much time and attention on opioid awareness.

You can sign up to receive a call and be part of the town hall by going to ACommonwealthCrisis.com.