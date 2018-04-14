Final paving next week for Route 522 bridge in Kreamer

KREAMER—The $4.3 million bridge replacement project on Route 522 in Kreamer is coming to an end with final paving set for next week. PennDOT says there will be delays on Route 522 in Snyder County when the road is down to one lane between Smalsh Barrick Road and Freeburg Road.

The lane restriction will occur during work hours which will be Tuesday through Friday from 6:30 am to 6 pm each day. Flaggers will be on site providing traffic control. Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation crews will be milling, paving, installing rumble strips and placing pavement markers.