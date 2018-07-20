Fifth person injured in explosion at Army Depot

LETTERKENNY, Pa. (AP) — The Army says a fifth person required hospital treatment after a small explosion and fire at a sprawling military facility in Pennsylvania. Officials at Letterkenny Army Depot said Thursday evening that the employee was treated for smoke inhalation and released from a local hospital. Three others were airlifted to Baltimore area hospitals with burn-related injuries.

Another person was driven to a hospital in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, near the depot about 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Philadelphia. The explosion and fire in a painting area occurred early Thursday. Army officials say the cause is under investigation, and there’s no suspicion of terrorist activity.