PA GOP candidates face off again: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Republicans seeking the party’s nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in November will appear together for a fifth time, taking debate questions with a little over two months until the primary election. Tuesday morning’s debate is at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia between lawyer Laura Ellsworth, ex-health care systems consultant Paul Mango and state Sen. Scott Wagner.

Last week’s debate became confrontational when Mango repeatedly attacked Wagner as not conservative enough. Wagner also owns waste hauler Penn Waste and was endorsed by the state party. Mango and Ellsworth are first-time candidates. The debate isn’t being broadcast live. The primary election is May 15. Wolf is seeking a second term and is unlikely to face a primary challenge.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers for a year that hackers stole their personal information. The lawsuit filed Monday in Philadelphia said hackers stole the names and drivers’ license numbers of at least 13,500 Pennsylvania Uber drivers. It accuses Uber of violating a state law to notify victims of a data breach within a “reasonable time frame.”

Uber acknowledged in November that for more than a year it covered up a hacking attack that stole personal information about more than 57 million customers and drivers. Pennsylvania’s lawsuit seeks civil penalties in the millions of dollars. Uber says it’s taken steps to be accountable and is cooperating with Pennsylvania investigators. Washington state and Chicago have also sued Uber.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The judge who’s presiding over Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial says he’ll need some time to consider prosecutors’ request to call as many as 19 accusers to the witness stand. Judge Steven O’Neill on Monday called it an “extraordinarily weighty issue” that he needs time to review. Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual.

Prosecutors say they need the testimony of other accusers to help bolster Andrea Constand’s credibility. The defense opposes letting the other women testify. Cosby and his lawyers didn’t comment as they left the courthouse after court adjourned for the day. Both sides return to court Tuesday for more arguments.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 19th century statue that some say is degrading to Native Americans will be removed from its touristy public spot near San Francisco’s City Hall, joining a growing list of historic markers being ousted under pressure from the public. The San Francisco Arts Commission voted unanimously Monday to remove the “Early Days” sculpture, which depicts a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and Catholic missionary. It is part of the Pioneer Monument cluster that depicts the founding of California. People in the audience who had lobbied for the statue’s removal cheered at the vote.

NEW YORK (AP) — Television viewers could barely stifle a yawn for Hollywood’s biggest night, with the Academy Awards plunging to a record-low viewership of 26.5 million people. The Nielsen company said that’s a 20 percent drop from the 33 million who watched the 2017 show, which was also hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Oscar viewership is often tied to the box office muscle of the big nominees, and best picture winner “The Shape of Water” only grossed $57.4 million in the United States.

It’s the first time the Oscars have drawn fewer than 30 million people, in Nielsen records that go back to 1974. The Academy Awards are often the most-watched television program of the year after the Super Bowl, but this year’s Winter Olympics opening ceremony from Pyeongchang reached 27.8 million.

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Please God, give me salvation — and a car. That prayer may have been uttered by more than a few people at a Maryland church on Sunday. That’s because Destiny Church in Columbia handed out five used cars to demonstrate God’s goodness and to attract new members. The Washington Post reported that the church gave away the cars to increase attendance at its new location.

It was the first Sunday at a building in a strip mall for the 7-year-old nondenominational church. Pastor Stephen Chandler said the predominantly African-American church normally draws up to 1,100 people. This week, the church gave away 2,250 tickets in advance of three services. The church added a fourth service, which meant it had to buy another car to give away. The fifth car was given to a family in need.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan neighborhood can keep their crocheted sweaters. The Parks Department says it has reversed a prior decision to remove the trees’ sweaters after residents of the West Village neighborhood told The New York Post that the colorful threads on about two dozen neighborhood trees increased business and foot traffic.

Parks spokesman Sam Biederman says the department had a change of heart and the sweaters will not be removed by officials. Local business owner Holly Boardman installed the sweaters last Thanksgiving in order to beautify the neighborhood street.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Video captured by The Associated Press appears to show the man who authorities say stole Frances McDormand’s best actress Oscar walking out of the official Academy Awards after-party. It was shot late Sunday night as many guests were leaving the Governors Ball and shows a man in a tuxedo who appears to be 47-year-old Terry Bryant holding an Oscar statuette highly and proudly as an onlooker cheers. Walking quickly, he nearly bumps into a woman before letting her pass, then quickly glances around him before walking out of frame. He’s prominently holding the Oscar the entire time. Los Angeles police say Bryant had a ticket for the ball and he quickly yielded it when confronted by officers. Bryant remains in jail on $20,000 bail.

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer John Legend can understand if people can’t picture him as the Son of God. Legend will play Jesus in live version of “Jesus Christ Superstar” that airs on NBC on April 1, Easter Sunday. Legend says NBC wanted a multicultural cast in order to make people think about the characters of the Bible in a different way. Legend says some people may not think of Jesus as black or they think the New Testament can’t be told through rock and pop music. Legend says a fresh take will help the story connect to a new generation.

LONDON (AP) —Rail passengers in England who were recovering from a week of freezing temperatures were taken on a trip to a warmer climate as they returned to work yesterday. Commuters traveling from Oxford to London were handed virtual reality headsets, which transported them to Australia. The gadgets enabled Chiltern Railways passengers to swim with whale sharks, interact with quokka – a type of small marsupial – and cycle in a nature reserve.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The woman’s antelope hunt is on again in Wyoming. The state legislature passed a bill that would provide 80 pronghorn antelope hunting licenses to a special women’s hunt in northeast Wyoming has passed the state Legislature. That would give it the same number of antelope licenses that the state has provided to the long-held One Shot Antelope Hunt in Lander, which chiefly involves male hunters.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A bill that would let big game hunters in Wyoming wear fluorescent pink is making its way through the state Legislature. Under current state law, big game hunters must wear blaze orange as a safety measure to help distinguish themselves for other hunters. The bill’s sponsor says at least one textile expert says the pink is superior to the orange in terms of visibility..

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 4 Minnesota 3

Final Houston 5 Miami 3

Final N-Y Mets 4 Detroit 2

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Cleveland 1

Final L-A Angels 7 Cincinnati 5

Final Texas 5 San Francisco 4

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 9 Oakland 9

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 2 Washington 1

Final Atlanta 7 Pittsburgh 5

Final Chi Cubs 5 Colorado 4

Final Arizona 10 San Diego 3

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Cleveland 112 Detroit 90

Final Indiana 92 Milwaukee 89

Final Miami 125 Phoenix 103

Final Boston 105 Chicago 89

Final San Antonio 100 Memphis 98

Final Utah 94 Orlando 80

Final Portland 108 L.A. Lakers 103

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Pittsburgh 4 Calgary 3

Final Buffalo 5 Toronto 3

Final OT Ottawa 3 Dallas 2

Final OT Edmonton 4 Arizona 3

Final OT Vancouver 4 N-Y Islanders 3

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (6) Gonzaga 88 San Francisco 60

Final BYU 85 (20) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Houston at Washington 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Houston at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chi White Sox 3:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Arizona 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle 8:40 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland 3:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Miami 1:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Chi Cubs 3:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Miami at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

Denver at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at Portland 10:00 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Winnipeg at N-Y Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

Detroit at Boston 7:00 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BYU at (6) Gonzaga 9:00 p.m.

