Fifth annual Raise the Region event set for March

SUNBURY – Valley non-profits are once again signing up to take part in a major fundraising effort. The First Community Foundation Partnership is hosting the fifth annual Raise the Region event in March.

Jason McCahan, director of strategic philanthropy for the foundation, says they raised $1.3 million for nearly 300 non-profits last year, “The impact that it has for the non-profits and the work that they do here in north central Pennsylvania is unbelievable.”

Raise the Region is a 30-hour online fundraising event, “We just encourage everybody in the region to go in, make a gift to their favorite non-profit in the amount of $25 or more and it just does a really great job.”

During the March 8 event, additional “stretching” funds are will make every donation go a little bit further, “The Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships put together $150,000 in a stretching fund so every gift that is made during that 30-hour period will receive a portion of the Alexander funds passed through to that non-profit.”

Raise the Region will take place on March 8 and 9. You can find more information at www.raisetheregion.org. (Jennifer Wakeman)