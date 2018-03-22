Felony retail theft in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man was arrested Wednesday for a felony retail theft after already being wanted for another theft. Watsontown police say, most recently, 34-year-old Joshua Haines stole pills valued at $10 from a store on in Watsontown.

Police located Haines minutes later and arrested him. Officers say Haines also had a warrant out for his arrest for an unrelated theft charge. Haines now faces an additional count of retail theft, which is a felony due to prior retail theft convictions. Haines was committed to the Union County Jail on a probation violation detainer from that county.