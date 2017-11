WATSONTOWN — Watsontown police tell us that Michael Martini of Delaware Twp has been arrested and charged with a felony count of retail theft after allegedly stealing a case of fire logs and a case of water from Dollar General in Watsontown.

The theft took place Monday afternoon, and Martini was arrested at his residence later in the day. According to police, the 58-year-old was brought up on felony charges due to numerous prior retail theft convictions.