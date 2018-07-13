Feinberg is first Geisinger DNA screening patient

DANVILLE– Geisinger’s President and CEO Dr. David Feinberg personally launched a first-of-its-kind health program for the country. Dr. Feinberg rolled up his own sleeve to highlight the nation’s first healthcare system to include DNA screening as part of a patient’s routine health exam.

Under the new program, patients will be screened to see if they have any variations of genes linked to certain cancers or cardiovascular disease. This information will help doctors better treat or even prevent diseases in their patients.

Chief Scientific Officer Dr. David Ledbetter says explains the significance of the move, “This is based on the tremendous success our my-code research project where we offer it on the research basis to do sequencing of your DNA and particularly all the genes in your DNA.”

Dr. Feinberg says he believes this will eventually become a routine part of the testing of newborn babies. He expects it to spread to other hospitals across the country.