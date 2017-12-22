Feds: Dr. Kraynak, free on bail, can see patients

HARRISBURG— After a hearing Friday morning in US Middle District Court in Harrisburg, Dr. Raymond Kraynak was released from DEA custody on $500,000 unsecured bail. Court officials said prosecutors stipulated that Dr. Kraynak has to give up his controlled substance authorization. They say he can still see patients but cannot issue prescriptions.

Federal prosecutors accused the Mt. Carmel doctor of prescribing nearly three million opioids during a recent 19-month period, causing the overdose deaths of five people several years ago. The U.S. attorney’s office in Harrisburg Thursday announced the charges of drug delivery resulting in death against 60-year-old Kraynak.

Prosecutors say a state monitoring program identified Kraynak as having issued the most opioid prescriptions of any physician in the state over the 19 months that ended in July. Authorities aren’t disclosing the names of the five patients, who died between 2013 and 2015.