Federal marshals take down suspect in Valley sexual assaults

UNION COUNTY – A man who was wanted for sexual assaults in Union County was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals in California. The feds say they took down 27-year-old Peter Psarakis, formerly of Lycoming County.

Troopers around here were looking for the suspect, he’s charged with aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and other offenses, all based on incidents occurring in Union County several years ago.

Previous attempts to locate Psarakis in and around Union and Lycoming counties were unsuccessful. The U.S. Marshals Service was then asked to apprehend the suspect. Deputy Marshals found Psarakis in California, where they arrested him. Psarakis now awaits extradition to Pennsylvania.