FCFP hopes to help strengthen the Valley

SUNBURY – A regional foundation is making new efforts to strengthen three local environmental and outdoor organizations. The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania has new funds set up for the Merrill Linn Conservancy, the Northcentral Conservancy and the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership.

Jason McCahan, Director of Strategic Philanthropy at FCFP, was a recent guest on WKOK Sunrise where he talked about the foundation, “We’re a 501C3 nonprofit organization and what we do is dollars come into us and we grant those dollars back out to various organizations throughout multiple counties. The idea is and what our founders founded is the idea that you put some money aside, that money is invested and it grows, it’s able to address needs in the community as they arise.”

McCahan explains how the foundation is helping one of the programs, “The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership came together and they put together $25,000 dollars which is their initial gift. That’s the threshold to create a fund. That fund is being invested with all the other funds that we have. In return, we will continue to give them the proceeds of that fund going forward back to them, to help their organization grow.”

McCahan says they are happy to help each program that is helping make our community flourish, “All three of those organizations have similar missions in what they are trying to do in just several counties throughout the region. We’re glad to be a partnership with them because like you said, everyone is trying to do what they can for the environment. These organizations are really leading our area in terms of preserving things for the future.”

To learn more about the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, visit their website www.fcfpa.org. There you can see their annual reports, how they distribute their grants and scholarships in detail, and how you can help support or start a fund. You can listen to Jason McCahan’s full interview online at www.wkok.com.