Midday update in Barbara Miller probe

MILTON – The FBI joined Sunbury police and the Northumberland County coroner at the scene of Barbara Miller investigative digging in Milton Friday. Reports from the scene indicate the FBI is helping in the case, some additional police tape is up, and tarps are being used to obscure the work of investigators.

The Barbara Miller homicide investigation dates back to 1989 and Sunbury police in an affidavit said the home in Milton could be where she is buried. Cadaver dogs have detected the scent of human remains at that location in Milton.