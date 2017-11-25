Father of nine seeks help this holiday season

SUNBURY—A Sunbury father is looking to give his large family a happy holiday with help from the Needy Family Fund.

52-year-old Anthony from Sunbury has 9 children and is currently out of work. He says his situation makes it difficult to provide during the holiday season. “At the moment I’m not working so it makes it difficult to get the things I need for the holidays.”

Anthony says he has 4 young children at home including an infant. The holiday tradition they look forward to the most is dinner with the whole family. “We usually stay home and cook for the holidays.”

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, and Salvation Army has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist families. Again this year the goal is $75,000.

Contributors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off at any branch of BB&T Bank. Also, online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017. The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story.

