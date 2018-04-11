Fatality on Snydertown Road has state police and coroner investigating

SUNBURY — A fatality in Northumberland County is being investigated by state police and the Northumberland County Coroner’s office. Details on the 5:45pm incident are not being disclosed. It was dispatched at a location along the Snydertown Road, but as yet, other information is not available.

There are reports, volunteers arrived on the scene of the accident and found a person dead on the road.

The county EMA says Snydertown Road is closed between Snydertown and Anthracite Road.

Elysburg Ambulance, Upper Augusta Township Fire Company, Area Ambulance, and Stonington Fire Company responded. Further details from Stonington state troopers, coroner and county dispatch should be available later.