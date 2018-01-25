One dead after shooting in Coal Township Wednesday night

COAL TOWNSHIP – A scuffle took a turn for the worst Wednesday night in Coal Township. One person is dead after a shooting which had reportedly started as a scuffle between two men, Coal Township Police tells WKOK.

The incident occurred at 903 W. Pine Street. It’s reported the victim was shot in the stomach. Police say one suspect is currently being arraigned in Judge John Gembic’s office. Police say all other persons of interest are accounted for.

Authorities shut down Spruce to conduct their investigation. Coal Township Police Chief Bill Carpenter, Detective Jeffrey Brennan, Shamokin Police, state police, and area services ambulances responded.