Man dies from pedestrian accident on Route 11

NORTHUMBERLAND – Police say a 76-year-old man was killed in a pedestrian accident Monday evening on Route 11. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says 76-year-old George Schindler of Point Township, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:05 p.m. by Deputy Coroner James Gotlob.

Kelley says Schindler died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma. He was also wearing all dark clothing at the time of the accident.

The incident occurred along Route 11 around 6:30 p.m. Kelley says Schindler was struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 11 near the Sunoco gas station. PennDOT tells us the road was shut down around 7:30 p.m. Monday as crews investigated and cleared the scene. The road re-opened about two and a half hours later.