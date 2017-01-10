Fatal fire in Trevorton area

TREVOTON – Sources say one person has died in a fire early this morning in the Trevorton area. The fire started around 3 a.m. at 919 Sunshine Road. The News Item reports the home was owned by George Stiely and occupied by the Weikel family.

Two children were seen being escorted to an ambulance. The one story home collapsed in the fire. Firefighters from Trevorton, Shamokin, Coal Township, Ralpho Township, Stonington, East Cameron Township and Herndon all responded. We will update you on this story when more information is available. (Ali Stevens)