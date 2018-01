MILTON – A late night crash has taken the life of a Mifflinburg man. 53-year-old David Camp of Mifflinburg was travelling northbound on Forest Hill Road around 12:20 Sunday (corrected, sted Saturday) morning, when his truck veered off the road and struck a concrete wall. Police say the truck burst into flames after coming to a stop.

Camp was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County coroner. Mifflinburg Fire Department was on the scene and put out the fire.