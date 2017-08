CATAWISSA TOWNSHIP – A Bloomsburg man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Catawissa Township, Columbia County Sunday morning. Bloomsburg State Police say the crash occurred on Mainville Drive at 5:20 a.m.

75-year-old Joseph Cassidy was traveling west when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve. He then hit guard rail, drove off the road and the car was airborn for a short time. Joseph Cassidy of Bloomsburg was pronounced dead at the scene.