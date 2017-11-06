Fatal accident this morning in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG—There was a fatal accident Monday morning in Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County. State police say the one vehicle accident happened at 6:19am on Route 487 near the intersection with Ribble Lane in Fishing Creek Township.

Troopers say a 41-year-old Stillwater man sustained a fatal injury when his vehicle traveled off the roadway, side swiped a tree before striking a second tree head on. They say he was not wearing a seat belt. State police will identify the man after family is notified.