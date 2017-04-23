Fatal accident on I-80 westbound

MILTON – A fatal accident early Sunday morning left one person dead and three others seriously injured. State Police in Milton say the driver of the vehicle was killed in a crash that happened around 3:30 Sunday morning along Interstate 80 in Valley Township. It happened near milemarker 224.

Police say the vehicle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when it crossed lanes and the driver lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, rolling several times before coming to a stop. Three passengers in the car, two unnamed adult males and an unnamed adult female suffered serious injuries.

Names are being withheld pending notification of family. Police continue to investigate. Crews from Liberty Valley, Millville, and Valley Township responded to the scene. (Sara Lauver)