“Farmer’s Care” at Danville Ronald McDonald House

DANVILLE – This week marked the 20th year the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s “Farmers Care” program showed up at Danville’s Ronald McDonald House.

The program recognizes growing healthy and raising foods as a farmer’s top priority and focuses on helping consumers eat healthy with tight budgets, “They are here with us today to make donations to help support the families here at the Ronald McDonald House.”

That’s House Development and Communications Director Ginetta Reed. She says the annual event means a lot to the house and the families of sick children who are being treated at the nearby Geisinger campus, “It’s great that we have such huge support from the community and our farmers to help provide healthy food for our families.”

Reed says with the help of almost a dozen county chapters of the farm bureau over two decades, this donation event has added almost 340 thousand dollars to their coffers.