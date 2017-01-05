Farm Show butter sculpture is revealed

HARRISBURG — The annual unveiling of the Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture took place this morning at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. This year, the butter sculpture highlights efforts to enrich soil and reduce storm-water runoff.

The sculpture was carved from 1,000 pounds of butter in 14 days. It will be on display throughout the Farm Show, from January 7 to the 13. The nation’s largest indoor agricultural event features 6,000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits and 300 commercial exhibitors. (Ali Stevens)