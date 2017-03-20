Farm animals killed after barn collapses in Union County

Photo courtesy of Mifflinburg Hose Company

MIFFLINBURG — Four farm animals were killed after a barn collapsed in Buffalo Township, Union County on Sunday. The barn is on the Craig and Crystal Bollinger farm at 1615 Strickler Road between Vicksburg and Mifflinburg.

The Daily Item reports a steer, a horse and two ewes were killed when the barn collapsed around noon. A number of cows were outside of the barn when it collapsed. Firefighters were able to rescue several horses, calves and sheep from the barn. The investigation continues. (Ali Stevens)