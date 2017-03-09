Fans invited to watch selection show for Bucknell basketball

LEWSIBURG — Now that Bucknell University’s men’s basketball team will be moving on to the NCAA tournament after winning the Patriot League tournament, they are waiting to find out who they will be playing.

Fans are invited to join the team in the Elaine Langone Center on Sunday evening to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 5:30 p.m. The Bison will play in the first round of the tournament next week after beating Lehigh to win the Patriot League Tournament Wednesday night. (Ali Stevens)