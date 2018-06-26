Family Practice Center plans clinic at old Sears 

HUMMELS WHARF – The vacant Sears store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall will be occupied again. Sharon Leonard, the Marketing Director at the mall tells us, Family Practice Center signed a lease for the former Sears store.

The Daily Item reports Family Practice Center is expanding its services with plans to open a clinic in the old space. A use permit will redevelop the site and add a health education and wellness center and a Clinical Decision Unit. That permit was issued Tuesday by Monroe Township Zoning Officer Rick Bailey.

The new clinic will provide patients with evaluations, treatment and short-term care, and provide low-cost care to patients and reduce emergency room visits. Partnerships with healthcare systems are currently being explored, CEO Al Lagerman tells the paper.