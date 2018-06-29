Family of five gets a new start thanks to SUN Habitat

MILTON — A family of five received the keys to their new home in Milton Thursday, thanks to the families’ sweat equity and SUN Habitat for Humanity. SUN Habitat dedicated the home at 520 Columbia Avenue to the Botts family who have spent many hours on the home.

Newlyweds, Steven and Heaven Botts were previously living in an apartment in Sunbury with their three children and are thrilled to have the space to their kids to grow. The project is financed through a 0% 30 year mortgage loan through Habitat. The Botts family will also help on future builds as part of their commitment to the program.

SUN Habitat is also looking for families for their Mt. Carmel home. That house was donated and they are seeking a local qualified family. Anyone interested can contact SUN Habitat at 570-847-0406.