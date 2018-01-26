Family night Saturday at Bucknell observatory

LEWISBURG – A long-time tradition observing the solar system is happening Saturday night at Bucknell University. The annual Family Night at the Bucknell observatory is Saturday from 6:30-9 p.m. Admission is free.

The highlight, weather permitting, is viewing the night sky through the telescopes at the observatory. Ned Ladd, professor of Physics and Astronomy at Bucknell, says forecasted cloudy conditions may interfere with viewing the night sky – but kids will still be able to see the telescopes and more, “There will be an opportunity to take a look at the telescopes. Kids will have an opportunity to build their own spectrometers. So they can actually look at all the rainbows caused by all the lights around them like headlights and tree lights, and all that.”

Local singer/songwriter KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner will sing songs about the stars for kids of all ages during the evening. Dr. Ladd will also present a family-friendly talk titled “Prisms, Rainbows, and Starlight: The Wonders of Light.”

Meanwhile, junior astronomy student Payton Johnson has some results from her studies of last summer’s solar eclipse. Johnson says she was studying the theory of magnetic waves carrying energy from the sun to the corona, “We did find evidence that matches the theory that these waves are depositing their energy there, although our results are still extremely preliminary. We definitely need to do more work to confirm these waves are the method that is heating the corona.”

The observatory is located at the southern end of the campus, just uphill from Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.