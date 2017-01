TREVORTON — A woman who tried to save her mother from a fire is listed in critical condition at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Crystal Weikel was hurt trying to save Brenda Buckler from the fire that destroyed their home at 919 Sunshine Road in Zerbe Township on Tuesday. Several other family members were able to get out safely, including Weikel’s children. Damage to the home was estimated at $150,000. (Ali Stevens)