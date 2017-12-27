Family left with nothing after Christmas fire

TURBOTVILLE – A Valley family now needs your help after losing everything from a Christmas night fire at their home. The fire affected the Hauck family, who’s home went up in flames Christmas night on Gearhart Road. The family lost everything including all Christmas presents. Family and friends of the Hauck family are asking to drop off any clothing and basic necessities to the Turbotville VFW marked for the Hauck family.

There were no reports of injuries from the fire and the family is staying with relatives. (Matt Catrillo)