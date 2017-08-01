Family home destroyed in Snyder County fire

MIDDLEBURG— A fire has destroyed a home in Snyder County this afternoon. The fire started around 3:30 this afternoon at 12395 Route 104, just south of Middleburg. The Daily Item reports a family of six lived in the home, two adults and four children. The fire has destroyed their home and possessions.

Snyder County Communications dispatched Middleburg, Mt. Pleasant Mills, Kreamer, Penns Creek and many other area fire departments to the scene. We will have more information on the story as it becomes available at wkok.com.