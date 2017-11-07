 Family and friends helping Union County fire victims

Lewisburg family receiving help after weekend fire

LEWISBURG – Family and friends are reaching out for donations for the Kitchens family of the Lewisburg area who lost their home in a fire last weekend. In Facebook posts, they say they are looking for individuals to help or donate to the demolition of the home, and additionally, some donations for the family.

The family is in particular need of shoes, bedding and other household goods, says Robin Rivera, she is the sister of one of the victims. She says the Seth and Jody Kitchens family home, and an adjoining apartment, were destroyed, displacing a total of 13 people.

The fire was about 7pm Saturday night on Johnson Mill Road. A state police news release says the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The Red Cross did help the family. Rivera thanked the many people who have already helped the family recover. There is a post on Facebook entitled ‘Kitchens Family Clean-up’ where you can get more information.