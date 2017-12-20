Extra patrols and troopers ring Selinsgrove high today, after threats

Charges pending against Selinsgrove high school student for threats

SELINSGROVE – You may have seen some extra Selinsgrove police officers and state police troopers at the Selinsgrove high school Wednesday morning. This follows some threats made by a high school student earlier this week.

Selinsgrove police said the student made a threat of violence Monday, it was reported to the school principal who called police. Police say they have filed charges of making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct against the student. That petition was filed in Snyder County juvenile court.

The student has been suspended. The nature of the threat isn’t being disclosed but police, officers say it wasn’t credible but they have a greater police presence at the school as a precaution. The school sent a message to parents earlier this week (Matt Catrillo)