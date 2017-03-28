Home
Explosion and power outage in Sunbury

Explosion and power outage in Sunbury

Ali Stevens | |

SUNBURY — About 2,300 people were without power in Sunbury after an explosion was heard by residents.  The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m.  in the area of Catawissa and Fairmount Avenues.

 

Power was restored quickly to most customers, but about 100 remained without power at 12:30 p.m. Volunteer firefighters were seen outside of the Bimbo factory, which is closed.  PPL said all power would be restored by 3:30 p.m.  The investigation continues. The incident was originally dispatched as a house fire, but no fire was found.  (Ali Stevens)

About The Author

Written by Ali Stevens

News Anchor at Newsradio 1070 WKOK