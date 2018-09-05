Expanding the game lands in Montour County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP– Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have more opportunities to enjoy a growing state game land in Montour County. Thomas and Beth Stubler of Trout Run recently donated over 400 acres in Liberty Township to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The wooded land includes a small stream and can be used hunting, trapping, and other recreational activities. Mr. Stabler says he’s confident the state will be good stewards of the property.

The game commission is currently in the process of finalizing a land exchange with a third party which will make the new lands available in Montour County. The Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy was instrumental in coordinating contacts between the Stablers and the Game Commission to make this donation possible.